Winter makes Carifta Games qualifying time at GASA Mashramani swim meet

Dorado Swim Club’s Lian Winter produced a superb effort Saturday to win the girls 13-14 200m butterfly event in a time of 3:04:90s making the Carifta Games qualifying standard for the event in the process as the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) annual Republic anniversary swimming championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.

Winter, who also won the 50m butterfly event Saturday in 32:19s, represented Guyana at last year’s Carifta Games.

This year, however, she will be competing in a new category, the 13-14 age group…..