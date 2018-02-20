Bent Street defeat Sparta Boss in nerve-wracking Fustal final

Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal champions after they defeated Sparta Boss 3-2 on penalty kicks Sunday night at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

It was a fitting end to the event as a capacity crowd witnessed a nerve wracking finish, following a 2-2 score at the end of regulation and extra time.

Jermin Junior of Sparta Boss kick-started the penalty shoot-out with a conversion to the left side while Ryan Hackett responded in equal measure with a powerful effort into the left corner.

Sheldon Shepherd handed ….