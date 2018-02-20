Crandon happy Jaguars in CWI Super50 semis

Coach of the Guyana Jaguars cricket team, Esuan Crandon, says that he is pleased with his side’s showing in the ongoing Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 festival.

The Guyanese, who are hunting the elusive limited overs title which they have not won in over a decade, have qualified for the semifinal leg of the tournament for the first time since 2015.

They will come up against a peaking Windward Islands Hurricane side in the second semifinal on Thursday, in a day/night encounter which begins from 14:00hrs.

….