Peroune excels at ASK-G national c/ships

The karatekas were on fire Sunday at the Association do Shatokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) National Karate Championships at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Thomas Lands with the adult brown and black belts taking over the floor with some surprising and stunning performances in the Kata event.

Joel Kellman’s Empi Kata was excellent for a brown belt despite him not winning a medal because of two superb Kata performances by Roger Peroune who stole the show.

Peroune’s speed, timing and sharpness of technique mesmerised the judges and spectators earning him first place.

Kellman once again ….