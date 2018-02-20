Regal Masters, Speedboat, Trophy Stall Angels crowned champions

Regal Masters, Speedboat and Trophy stall Angels emerged champions of their respective categories in front of a packed Zeeburg Community Centre Ground, East Bank Essequibo Sunday in the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy, Nauth Motor Spares and Trophy Stall softball tournament.

The finals of the tournament, postponed since last November because of rain, was played under blazing sunshine and the conditions seemed to sui danger man Mahase Chunilall who blasted a superb 52 with six sixes as Regal Masters stumbled to 105 all out in their 20 overs.

They lost Eon Abel and Troy Kippins without scoring and Mohendra Arjune and Eric Thomas for just three and one run respectively but Man-of-the- Match, Chunilall received support from Mahendra Hardyal with an unbeaten 18 and David Harper with 14 to post their eventual total.

The Wellman ….