GBI/Conquerors ink multi-million dollars sponsorship deal

The Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI) under its Fruta Juice Brand, inked its 20th year of sponsorship with Tucville giant Conquerors FC, during a simple but significant ceremony yesterday at the Red Cross Headquarters, Eve Leary.

The multi-million dollar partnership, includes the provision of uniforms and several pieces of training equipment for the various levels of the renowned club.

Samuel Arjoon, Commercial Manager of GBI, said, “GBI’s sponsorship of Fruta Conquerors over the past 20 years is one that should be measured beyond the usual commercial advantages of goodwill within the community, media exposure, increased sales and brand awareness.”.

He added: “Sponsorship ….