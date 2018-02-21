GBI/Conquerors ink multi-million dollars sponsorship deal

Sports

Samuel Arjoon (third from right), Commercial Manager of GBI, hands over the symbolic jersey to Fruta Conquerors Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Jolyan Lewis, in the presence of several members of the club and company. From left to right-Club Secretary Daniel Wilson, player Nicholas MacArthur, Club Vice-President Colin Gittens, Andre Noel, Category Manager Juices, SM Jaleel and Player Jeremy Garrett.

The Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI) under its Fruta Juice Brand, inked its 20th year of sponsorship with Tucville giant Conquerors FC, during a simple but significant ceremony yesterday at the Red Cross Headquarters, Eve Leary.

The multi-million dollar partnership, includes the provision of uniforms and several pieces of training equipment for the various levels of the renowned club.

Samuel Arjoon, Commercial Manager of GBI, said, “GBI’s sponsorship of Fruta Conquerors over the past 20 years is one that should be measured beyond the usual commercial advantages of goodwill within the community, media exposure, increased sales and brand awareness.”.

He added: “Sponsorship ….

