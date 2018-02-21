GBI/Conquerors ink multi-million dollars sponsorship deal

The Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI) under its Fruta Juice Brand, inked its 20th year of sponsorship with Tucville giant Conquerors FC, during a simple but significant ceremony yesterday at the Red Cross Headquarters, Eve Leary.
The multi-million dollar partnership, includes the provision of uniforms and several pieces of training equipment for the various levels of the renowned club.
Samuel Arjoon, Commercial Manager of GBI, said, “GBI’s sponsorship of Fruta Conquerors over the past 20 years is one that should be measured beyond the usual commercial advantages of goodwill within the community, media exposure, increased sales and brand awareness.”.
He added: “Sponsorship ….
Warrican, Cornwall bowl Windies A to victory
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Spinners Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall combined to bowl West Indies A to a stunning innings and 17 runs victory and an unbeatable 2-0 series lead over England Lions in the second “Test” yesterday.
Depleted Pride hoping to see off Kent threat as final beckons
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Weakened title-holders Barbados Pride will take a giant step towards the defence of their Regional Super50 title when they take on English county Kent in the first semi-final under lights here today.
Williams, Skeete among athletes making Carifta Games qualifying standards
South American Youth games 400m gold medal winner Deshanna Skeete and World U18 Youth Championships 400m silver medal winner Daniel Williams were among a number of athletes making the CARIFTA Games qualifying standard at the second CARIFTA Games trials organized by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and held at the National Synthetic Track, Leonora Sunday.
East Coast crush Georgetown by 117 runs
East Coast bounced back to crush Georgetown by 117 runs in the second match of the Demerara Cricket Board’s Inter-Association U17 tournament yesterday.
Rose Ramdehol donates motorcycles for Futsal c/ships
Automotive dealer Rose Ramdehol became the latest entity to support the Petra Organization Futsal Championships donating two motorcycles towards the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a lucky spectator yesterday.