Williams, Skeete among athletes making Carifta Games qualifying standards

South American Youth games 400m gold medal winner Deshanna Skeete and World U18 Youth Championships 400m silver medal winner Daniel Williams were among a number of athletes making the CARIFTA Games qualifying standard at the second CARIFTA Games trials organized by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and held at the National Synthetic Track, Leonora Sunday.
Williams, who ran 46.72 seconds in placing second at the World U18 Youth Championships in Nairobi Kenya last year, clocked 48.35s Sunday in winning the 400m.
He also clocked 21 seconds flat in the 200m (qualifying standard 21.60s) winning the event from Tyrell Peters, who was second in 22.02s with Brian Roman, third in 22.05s.
Skeete and ….
Warrican, Cornwall bowl Windies A to victory
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Spinners Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall combined to bowl West Indies A to a stunning innings and 17 runs victory and an unbeatable 2-0 series lead over England Lions in the second “Test” yesterday.
Depleted Pride hoping to see off Kent threat as final beckons
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Weakened title-holders Barbados Pride will take a giant step towards the defence of their Regional Super50 title when they take on English county Kent in the first semi-final under lights here today.
GBI/Conquerors ink multi-million dollars sponsorship deal
The Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI) under its Fruta Juice Brand, inked its 20th year of sponsorship with Tucville giant Conquerors FC, during a simple but significant ceremony yesterday at the Red Cross Headquarters, Eve Leary.
East Coast crush Georgetown by 117 runs
East Coast bounced back to crush Georgetown by 117 runs in the second match of the Demerara Cricket Board’s Inter-Association U17 tournament yesterday.
Rose Ramdehol donates motorcycles for Futsal c/ships
Automotive dealer Rose Ramdehol became the latest entity to support the Petra Organization Futsal Championships donating two motorcycles towards the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a lucky spectator yesterday.