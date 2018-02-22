GFF improves technical capacity of Region One referees/coaches

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), staged a two-day training programme for 47 coaches and referees in the Moruca Sub-District of Region #1 on February 17th-18th.

The initiative was aimed at strengthening the developmental capacity of the region and the course was conducted by GFF Technical Development Officer Lyndon Franc and GFF’s Head of Refereeing Stanley Lancaster.

Among the areas covered were Coaching Philosophy and Objectives as well as Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) teaching technique.

On the final day ….