GFF improves technical capacity of Region One referees/coaches

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), staged a two-day training programme for 47 coaches and referees in the Moruca Sub-District of Region #1 on February 17th-18th.
The initiative was aimed at strengthening the developmental capacity of the region and the course was conducted by GFF Technical Development Officer Lyndon Franc and GFF’s Head of Refereeing Stanley Lancaster.
Among the areas covered were Coaching Philosophy and Objectives as well as Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) teaching technique.
On the final day ….
Pride beat Spitfires by 13 runs to reach final
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Defending champions Barbados Pride defeated Kent Spitfires by 13 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day/night opening semi-final of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.
Jaguars take on Volcanoes with finals spot at stake
Group B winners the Guyana Jaguars will today’s oppose Group A runners up the Windward Island Volcanoes in the second semi-final of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 tournament with a spot in the final at stake for the winning team.
Local football referees call for removal of Head Referee
Seventeen referees signed a letter on February 2nd 2018 calling for the removal of Stanley Lancaster, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Head of Referees Department, alleging unprofessionalism and incompetence among other issues.
West Demerara steals two-run victory over East Coast
West Demerara recorded its first win of the Demerara Cricket Board’s U-17 Inter Association competition with an incredible two-run win over East Coast yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club ground.
Russell reiterates commitment, available for Windies A
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – All-rounder Andre Russell has dismissed claims about his lack of commitment to West Indies cricket, and has again reiterated his desire to represent the Caribbean side in the limited overs format.