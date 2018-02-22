Jaguars take on Volcanoes with finals spot at stake

Group B winners the Guyana Jaguars will today’s oppose Group A runners up the Windward Island Volcanoes in the second semi-final of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 tournament with a spot in the final at stake for the winning team.

Jaguars finished their group matches with six wins and two losses on their way to 26 points but today’s match is a knockout one where the winner will be the team that plays better on the day.

The Jaguars have played consistent cricket and almost all of their players have been among the runs and wickets.

Chandrapaul Hemraj at the ….