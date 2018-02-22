Jaguars take on Volcanoes with finals spot at stake

Group B winners the Guyana Jaguars will today’s oppose Group A runners up the Windward Island Volcanoes in the second semi-final of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 tournament with a spot in the final at stake for the winning team.
Jaguars finished their group matches with six wins and two losses on their way to 26 points but today’s match is a knockout one where the winner will be the team that plays better on the day.
The Jaguars have played consistent cricket and almost all of their players have been among the runs and wickets.
Chandrapaul Hemraj at the ….
Pride beat Spitfires by 13 runs to reach final
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Defending champions Barbados Pride defeated Kent Spitfires by 13 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day/night opening semi-final of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.
Local football referees call for removal of Head Referee
Seventeen referees signed a letter on February 2nd 2018 calling for the removal of Stanley Lancaster, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Head of Referees Department, alleging unprofessionalism and incompetence among other issues.
West Demerara steals two-run victory over East Coast
West Demerara recorded its first win of the Demerara Cricket Board’s U-17 Inter Association competition with an incredible two-run win over East Coast yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club ground.
Russell reiterates commitment, available for Windies A
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – All-rounder Andre Russell has dismissed claims about his lack of commitment to West Indies cricket, and has again reiterated his desire to represent the Caribbean side in the limited overs format.
Australia beat New Zealand in T20 tri-series final
AUCKLAND, (Reuters) – Australia claimed the trans-Tasman Twenty20 tri-series after Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch helped secure a 19-run win against New Zealand under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-affected final yesterday.