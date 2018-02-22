Local football referees call for removal of Head Referee

Seventeen referees signed a letter on February 2nd 2018 calling for the removal of Stanley Lancaster, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Head of Referees Department, alleging unprofessionalism and incompetence among other issues.

Stabroek Sport contacted Lancaster for comment yesterday on the letter. He said: “I have not received the letter and I can’t comment on it. I know of the letter, but I have never received it.”

Stabroek Sport also contacted Dion Innis, President of the Guyana Football Referees Council (GFRC), who the letter was addressed to but he stated, “I have not received a letter, I get several letters, but I prefer to see it before I make a comment on it.”

GFRC Vice-President Carlos Bernard, ….