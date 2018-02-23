Banks Smalta Supreme Titans Junior Table Tennis Tournament serves off tomorrow 

Titans Table Tennis Club will serve off their inaugural Banks Smalta Supreme Junior Table Tennis tournament tomorrow morning at 9:00 hrs, at the Queen’s College Auditorium, on Camp Road.

Expected to feature are some of the country’s top junior table tennis players in the Under-Nine, Under-Eleven and Under-Fifteen Boys and Girls, singles and doubles, categories.

Young sensation Thuraia Thomas who recently captured four titles at the Mashramani Junior and Cadet Championships, is once again expected to headline proceedings.

The tournament presents ….