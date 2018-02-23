Fraser blasts 88 in 67 run win by Patentia Secondary

Qwedada Fraser smacked 12 sixes on her way to an unbeaten 88, the highest individual score of the tournament so far, to lead Patentia Secondary to victory over L’Aventure Secondary in the female division of the 27th Annual Easter Term Windball cricket tournament.

Played in the National Gymnasium, Patentia raced on to 130-2 from their allotted five overs, while L’Aventure struggled to keep up with the required scoring rate, finishing on 63-3, with Abigail Corbin gathering 26 runs, as Sasha Persaud picked up 2-12.

L’Aventure however snatched a thrilling win over debutants, Goed Fortuin Primary in a four over a -side battle. Batting first L’Aventure smashed 85-2, as Shakira La Cruz blasted 31 not out, and Lashuna Whyte, 22. Goed Fortuin fell one short of the tie, managing 84 from their four overs, as Tilleyciha Forde coasted to 42.

