GFF President aware of letter calling for removal of head referee

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde yesterday acknowledged that he is aware of the letter signed by 17 referees demanding the removal of Head of the Referees Department, Stanley Lancaster.
Stabroek Sport was in touch with the GFF President following the report in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News about the letter.
Forde said, “With regards to the signed letter which refers to the Head of Referees, we are also aware of this situation and will resolve any legitimate allegation through the GFF established human resource policy and protocol.”
“The Executive Committee ….
Jaguars succumb to Volcanoes
The Windward Islands Volcanoes booked their place in the final versus the Barbados Pride after beating the Guyana Jagaurs by 52 runs (D/L Method) in the rain affected second day/night semi-final of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Fraser blasts 88 in 67 run win by Patentia Secondary
Qwedada Fraser smacked 12 sixes on her way to an unbeaten 88, the highest individual score of the tournament so far, to lead Patentia Secondary to victory over L’Aventure Secondary in the female division of the 27th Annual Easter Term Windball cricket tournament.
Banks Smalta Supreme Titans Junior Table Tennis Tournament serves off tomorrow
Titans Table Tennis Club will serve off their inaugural Banks Smalta Supreme Junior Table Tennis tournament tomorrow morning at 9:00 hrs, at the Queen’s College Auditorium, on Camp Road.
East Bank beat West Dem by 61 runs
East Bank Cricket Association won the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament after beating West Demerara by 61 runs, yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, Bourda.
Sanjay’s Jewellery Classic Golf tournament set for tomorrow
The Sanjay’s Jewellery Classic Golf tournament which was postponed from two weekends ago due to inclement weather, will be held tomorrow from 12:30 pm, at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC).