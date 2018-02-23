GFF President aware of letter calling for removal of head referee

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde yesterday acknowledged that he is aware of the letter signed by 17 referees demanding the removal of Head of the Referees Department, Stanley Lancaster.

Stabroek Sport was in touch with the GFF President following the report in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News about the letter.

Forde said, “With regards to the signed letter which refers to the Head of Referees, we are also aware of this situation and will resolve any legitimate allegation through the GFF established human resource policy and protocol.”

“The Executive Committee ….