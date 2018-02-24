Edghill out of Commonwealth Games 

National player Chelsea Edghill will not participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games a close associate of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has revealed.

According to the associate it is highly unlikely that Edghill will participate at the event because of a conflict with her studies.

Edghill who is currently studying abroad will miss the games which is expected to clash with her academic schedule and will see her forfeiting her chances of graduating in 2019 if she heads Down Under.

The associate, who spoke to Stabroek Sports on ….