Heroes of the Regional Limited Overs (One Day) Finals

Since the 1976 sponsored Gillette Cup several players have distinguished themselves with outstanding performances in the finals of the premier Regional one-day competition.

Guyanese Roy Clinton Fredericks was the first player to score a century in a Regional one-day final. His pugnacious 119 led Guyana to its first championship title against the Leeward Islands at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John’s, and Antigua in the 1980 Geddes Grant/Harrison Line final.

The year before, 1979, Trinidad and Tobago seamer Alec Burns took five wickets for 40 runs from 10 overs to lead Trinidad and Tobago to their first Regional One Day title against Barbados at the Queen’s Park Oval ground in Port-of-Spain.

Burns is the first ….