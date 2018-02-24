Petra Futsal tourney commences tonight

The third annual Petra Organization Futsal championships will commence tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with six group fixtures.
At 19:00hrs, Plaisance will lock horns with Mocha, while the second fixture will pit Future Stars against Xtreme Campbellville from 19:50hrs.
In the third clash, YMCA will match skills with Albouystown from 20:40hrs, while Leopold street engages Alexander Village in the fourth fixure from 21:30hrs.
The fifth showdown will witness Back Circle opposing Broad Street from 22:20hrs, while the final match pits Sparta Boss against Tigerbay at 23:15hrs.
Sponsors of the event include Corona Beer, the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) and Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales under the Hero Motorcyle brand.
Sanasie says Jaguars should be proud of performance
The Leon Johnson-led Guyana Jaguars cricket team returned home yesterday following their semifinal exit on Thursday taking a lot of positives from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 tournament.
Edghill out of Commonwealth Games
National player Chelsea Edghill will not participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games a close associate of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has revealed.
AAG names six for Commonwealth Games
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) has confirmed its list of athletes picked to represent the nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Unbeaten B/ce are title favourites
Some two weeks after the tournament was expected to conclude, the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament 2018 is set to take place today at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Bourda, weather permitting.
Sarwan partners with BCB for two tournaments
Former West Indies captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan and friends have decided to sponsor two tournaments in Berbice in an effort to assist the development of the game in the Ancient County.