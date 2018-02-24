Petra Futsal tourney commences tonight

The third annual Petra Organization Futsal championships will commence tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with six group fixtures.

At 19:00hrs, Plaisance will lock horns with Mocha, while the second fixture will pit Future Stars against Xtreme Campbellville from 19:50hrs.

In the third clash, YMCA will match skills with Albouystown from 20:40hrs, while Leopold street engages Alexander Village in the fourth fixure from 21:30hrs.

The fifth showdown will witness Back Circle opposing Broad Street from 22:20hrs, while the final match pits Sparta Boss against Tigerbay at 23:15hrs.

Sponsors of the event include Corona Beer, the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) and Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales under the Hero Motorcyle brand.