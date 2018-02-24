Sanasie says Jaguars should be proud of performance

The Leon Johnson-led Guyana Jaguars cricket team returned home yesterday following their semifinal exit on Thursday taking a lot of positives from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 tournament.

Greeting them at the Eugene F. Correia Airport, Ogle was Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, who urged them to be proud of their performance while expressing his pleasure in seeing the camaraderie in the team.

Sanasie also told the players that if there was anything they would like to bring up they are free to do so as the aim was to better the team. He pointed out that the team did well having reached further than they did the ….