Sarwan partners with BCB for two tournaments

Former West Indies captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan and friends have decided to sponsor two tournaments in Berbice in an effort to assist the development of the game in the Ancient County.
The tournaments that will be sponsored are an Inter-Club U17 and a 40-overs-a-side Cricket League for teams in the Upper Corentyne district.
The Fitness53 Gym U17 tournament will see players born on or after September 1, 2001 taking to the field as part of any club from the Ancient County.
According to the Berbice Cricket Board, the main objective is to scout for players who will be part of the BCB coaching programmes and to have a smooth transition into the U-19’s and onwards.
In a bid to develop both sport and education, the top players will be awarded with school supplies while the top teams will receive cash prizes.
In the Upper Corentyne limited overs tournament, Dennis D’Andrade will take responsibility as it will be managed by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.
Newly elected BCB president, Hilbert Foster signalled his pleasure in seeing the return of club cricket rather than just the inter-zone level competition as per norm of the previous two years.
Interested teams are urged to register with the BCB as early as possible and to make sure that they start preparation to play at the Under-15, Under-19, Under-21, female, intermediate, second division and first division levels.
