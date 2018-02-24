Unbeaten B/ce are title favourites

Some two weeks after the tournament was expected to conclude, the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament 2018 is set to take place today at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Bourda, weather permitting.
Heavy rainfall was the main reason for the prolonged wait for the final to be played.
When play gets cracking today, defending champions Berbice will look to keep their 2018 season record unblemished when the take on Demerara in the final.
The Berbice side has ….
Sanasie says Jaguars should be proud of performance
The Leon Johnson-led Guyana Jaguars cricket team returned home yesterday following their semifinal exit on Thursday taking a lot of positives from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 tournament.
Edghill out of Commonwealth Games
National player Chelsea Edghill will not participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games a close associate of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has revealed.
AAG names six for Commonwealth Games
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) has confirmed its list of athletes picked to represent the nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Sarwan partners with BCB for two tournaments
Former West Indies captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan and friends have decided to sponsor two tournaments in Berbice in an effort to assist the development of the game in the Ancient County.
Windies will be on their toes, assures skipper Holder
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be taking nothing for granted during the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers, despite entering as the highest-ranked side.