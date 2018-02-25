Banks DIH to be mega sponsor of Triple Crown Series

Like a good neighbour, Banks DIH Limited is there.

It was disclosed recently that the local conglomerate has signed on to be a main sponsor of the Triple Crown Series. The financial magnitude of the sponsorship package was not disclosed but Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr, organizer of the event stated that “Banks is on board with the entire Triple Crown as a mega sponsor”.

The head of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee noted that he is “always thankful for having Banks on board” while adding that “without their support this wouldn’t be possible.”….