Dow-Richardson urges region to rally behind West Indies women

Deputy Director of Sport Melissa Dow-Richardson has urged the Regional team to defend their home court and title at the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup which will be held in the Region in November this year.

Richardson-Dow made the remarks at the recent official launching of Guyana as a host of the first ever stand-alone Women’s T20 cricket tournament.

The tournament will be played in Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Lucia beginning November 4 and will see West Indies, who are the defending champions, battling to try and retain the title.

