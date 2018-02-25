GFF/GBI launch Kool Kidz grassroots programme

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with the Guyana Beverage Incorporated (GBI) yesterday launched the GFF/Kool Kidz Grassroots Programme at the former’s Section-K Campbellville headquarters.
The programme kicks off on March 4th in Tiger Bay and will attract over 80 participants.
Speaking at the launch was International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Regional Director Marlon Glean, who is currently on a three-day visit…..
Volcanoes hold nerve to lift Super50 title
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes held their nerve to beat defending champions Barbados Pride by three wickets in a dramatic Regional Super50 final here late yesterday and lift the domestic 50-overs title for the first time in five years.
Dow-Richardson urges region to rally behind West Indies women
Deputy Director of Sport Melissa Dow-Richardson has urged the Regional team to defend their home court and title at the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup which will be held in the Region in November this year.
Moore, Billingy capture Banks Malta U9 TT titles
Malachi Moore and Jasmine Billingy served their way to the boys and girls’ under nine titles in the inaugural Banks Malta Supreme table tennis tournament at the Queen’s College Auditorium, yesterday.
Banks DIH to be mega sponsor of Triple Crown Series
Like a good neighbour, Banks DIH Limited is there. It was disclosed recently that the local conglomerate has signed on to be a main sponsor of the Triple Crown Series.
President’s College A defeats St Rose’s 21-0 at YBG tourney
Marian Academy, President’s College and Mackenzie High School won matches in their respective divisions when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Five Challenge Series’ commenced yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.