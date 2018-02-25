Milo Schools football c/ships continue today

The sixth annual Milo Secondary School Football Championship continues today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

At 12:00hrs, Friendship Secondary will lock horns with Carmel Secondary, while the second matchup, pits South Ruimveldt against Buxton Youth Developers from 13:30hrs.

In the third contest, Queen’s College will oppose Queenstown Secondary from 15:00hrs while former winners Lodge Secondary will match skills with Masters Academy at 16:30hrs.

The tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organization.