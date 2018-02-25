Moore, Billingy capture Banks Malta U9 TT titles

Malachi Moore and Jasmine Billingy served their way to the boys and girls’ under nine titles in the inaugural Banks Malta Supreme table tennis tournament at the Queen’s College Auditorium, yesterday.

Moore, who last Sunday captured the National Sports Commission Mashramini U9 title, once again dominated his peers and won all nine round robin matches.

Remarkably, he only dropped one set in the process to finish with 18 points. ….