Volcanoes hold nerve to lift Super50 title

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes held their nerve to beat defending champions Barbados Pride by three wickets in a dramatic Regional Super50 final here late yesterday and lift the domestic 50-overs title for the first time in five years.

Chasing 233 for victory at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Volcanoes got the winning runs when debutant Alick Athanaze drove pacer Shamar Springer to the cover boundary, with three balls remaining in the encounter.

The 19-year-old left-hander ended on a run-a-ball 23 not out, adding a vital 31 with captain Shane Shillingford (7 not out) in an unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

Roland Cato had earlier top-scored with 54 while Kavem Hodge stroked 39 and all-rounder Kyle Mayers, 32.

Left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes was the best bowler with three for 38.

Earlier, left-hander Jonathan Carter top-scored with 80 from 108 deliveries as Pride, opting to bat first, were held to 232 for nine off their 50 overs.

Roston Chase chipped in with 44 and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, 30, but Pride collapsed from a promising position of 140 for two in the 32nd over.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy (2-29), left-arm spinner Larry Edward (2-41) and off-spinner Shane Shillingford (2-44) all finished with three wickets each.