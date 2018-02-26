Berbice thrash Demerara to retain title

Despite the heavy rains Berbice roared to their second consecutive Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 title, defeating Demerara by 36 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground yesterday.

Rainfall had prevented the final from being played some two weeks and the rains again poured overnight and into the day causing players and spectators to be worried if any play would be able to commence on the day. But good work from the groundsmen allowed a 14:00h start, just enough time to see a 25 overs-a-side side encounter for the final match of the competition.

Winning the toss, Demerara elected to field and immediately saw success with the wicket of Mavindra Gopilall (15) and the run out of Timonnai Caesar (4). Berbice would stumble further after losing Zainul Ramsammy, stumped for 15. Jonathan Rampersaud held his ground for a top score of 19 while Antoine Alexander supported with 14 to see Berbice reach 89 from their allotted overs…..