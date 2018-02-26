Buxton Youth Developers whip South Ruimveldt

Buxton Youth Developers, Queenstown and Masters Academy secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championships continued yesterday.

Staged at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, Buxton Youth Developers crushed South Ruimveldt 5-0.

Shamar Kingston recorded a hat-trick in the 15th, 25th and 32nd minute while Shamar Singh registered a double in the 24th and 42nd minute. Similarly, Queenstown crushed St. George’s 4-1. Joseph Hickenson scored twice in the 11th and 17th minute, while Carl Chisholm added a double in the 30th and 54th minute.

For St George’s, Stephan Daniels scored in the 48th minute. Conversely, Masters Academy edged Lodge Secondary 2-1. Calvin Peters scored in the 40th minute, while an own goal in the 50th minute added to the score.

Nicholas Trotman netted for Lodge Secondary in the 58thminute.

Meanwhile, Friendship gained a walkover from Carmel Secondary.