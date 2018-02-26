Daniels nets helmet trick as Swan FC whips Diamond United 13-0

Swan FC whipped Diamond United 13-0 when the East Bank Demerara zone of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued yesterday at the Timehri ground.

Kevin Daniels recorded a helmet-trick in the 12th, 21st, 45th and 65th minute while Azeem Calisiro bagged a hat-trick in the 18th, 28th and 58th minute.

Chipping in with doubles were Joshua Joseph in the sixth and 51st minute and Stephon Williams in the 36th and 62nd minute. Adding goals in the 63rd and 70th minute were Gistola Roberts and Mark Loncke respectively.

Also, Kuru-Kururu edged Soesdyke 3-2. Kevin Scott tallied a brace in the 22nd and 25th minute, while Shaquille Agard, scored in the 20th minute.

For Soesdyke, Lloyd Bartholomew and Tyrone Cameron netted in the third and 15th minute each.

Meanwhile Diamond Upsetters gained a walkover from Friendship.