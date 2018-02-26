Den Amstel moves into second place with win over NA United

Den Amstel climbed into second place in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League downing New Amsterdam United (NA) 2-0 on Saturday at the No. #5 ground, West Coast Berbice.
It was the third win for the West Demerara unit in four matches and was the perfect reply to their hard-breaking 2-1 loss to defending champion the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), in their previous fixture…..
Berbice thrash Demerara to retain title
Despite the heavy rains Berbice roared to their second consecutive Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 title, defeating Demerara by 36 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground yesterday.
Bissu, Clarkston crowned under – 15 Banks Supreme male and female champs
Nyron Bissu and Nevaeh Clarkston asserted themselves as Guyana’s top Under – 15 racquet wielders after capturing titles in the inaugural Banks Malta Supreme Table Tennis tournament played at the Queen’s College Auditorium, yesterday.
Tiger Bay in upset win over Sparta Boss
Tiger Bay recorded the first upset on the opening night of the third Petra Organization Futsal Championship by defeating Sparta Boss 3-2 Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
DeNobrega wins Burnham Memorial three stage cycle road race
Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega yesterday battled the weather and his competitors emerging victorious in the Forbes Burnham Memorial three-stage cycle road race.
Buxton Youth Developers whip South Ruimveldt
Buxton Youth Developers, Queenstown and Masters Academy secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championships continued yesterday.