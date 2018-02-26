DeNobrega wins Burnham Memorial three stage cycle road race

Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega yesterday battled the weather and his competitors emerging victorious in the Forbes Burnham Memorial three-stage cycle road race.
With an accumulated time of five hours, 23 minutes and 43 seconds (05:23:43) DeNobrega edged rival Jamaul John of Team Cocos who finished two seconds behind DeNobrega.
Meanwhile, one second separated Jornel Yearwood (05:23:48), Walter Grant Stuart (05:23:49) and Paul Choo-Wee-Nam (05:23:50) respectively.
Andrew Hicks (05:23:13) and Enzo Mathews (05:23:45) rounded off the top six positions…..
Berbice thrash Demerara to retain title
Despite the heavy rains Berbice roared to their second consecutive Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 title, defeating Demerara by 36 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground yesterday.
Bissu, Clarkston crowned under – 15 Banks Supreme male and female champs
Nyron Bissu and Nevaeh Clarkston asserted themselves as Guyana’s top Under – 15 racquet wielders after capturing titles in the inaugural Banks Malta Supreme Table Tennis tournament played at the Queen’s College Auditorium, yesterday.
Tiger Bay in upset win over Sparta Boss
Tiger Bay recorded the first upset on the opening night of the third Petra Organization Futsal Championship by defeating Sparta Boss 3-2 Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Den Amstel moves into second place with win over NA United
Den Amstel climbed into second place in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League downing New Amsterdam United (NA) 2-0 on Saturday at the No.
Buxton Youth Developers whip South Ruimveldt
Buxton Youth Developers, Queenstown and Masters Academy secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championships continued yesterday.