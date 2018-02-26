Tiger Bay in upset win over Sparta Boss

Tiger Bay recorded the first upset on the opening night of the third Petra Organization Futsal Championship by defeating Sparta Boss 3-2 Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
An Alpha Fletchman brace in the sixth and seventh minute along with Deon Alfred’s 19th minute conversion completed the come-from-behind win.
For Sparta Boss, Jeremy Garrett and Sheldon Shepherd scored in the first and third minute respectively…..
Berbice thrash Demerara to retain title
Despite the heavy rains Berbice roared to their second consecutive Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 title, defeating Demerara by 36 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground yesterday.
Bissu, Clarkston crowned under – 15 Banks Supreme male and female champs
Nyron Bissu and Nevaeh Clarkston asserted themselves as Guyana’s top Under – 15 racquet wielders after capturing titles in the inaugural Banks Malta Supreme Table Tennis tournament played at the Queen’s College Auditorium, yesterday.
DeNobrega wins Burnham Memorial three stage cycle road race
Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega yesterday battled the weather and his competitors emerging victorious in the Forbes Burnham Memorial three-stage cycle road race.
Den Amstel moves into second place with win over NA United
Den Amstel climbed into second place in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League downing New Amsterdam United (NA) 2-0 on Saturday at the No.
Buxton Youth Developers whip South Ruimveldt
Buxton Youth Developers, Queenstown and Masters Academy secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championships continued yesterday.