Lewis speeds to first round TKO of Ferrari

Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis smashed his way through an overmatched Nathan Ferrari via a first round TKO on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium in the headline bout of the Patrick Forde Memorial Open.

This was a rematch of the light welterweight final of the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament two months ago in Ferrari’s hometown of St Lucia. But Ferrari, who walked to the ring clutching a Bible, could not reverse his fortunes of another first round stoppage against the tall power puncher.

Fighting in all red, minus the red cape, ‘Superman’ came out throwing bombs and landed with laser-like precision as the crowd erupted following the first knockdown, compliments of flush right hand to the chin…..