Lewis speeds to first round TKO of Ferrari

Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis smashed his way through an overmatched Nathan Ferrari via a first round TKO on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium in the headline bout of the Patrick Forde Memorial Open.
This was a rematch of the light welterweight final of the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament two months ago in Ferrari’s hometown of St Lucia. But Ferrari, who walked to the ring clutching a Bible, could not reverse his fortunes of another first round stoppage against the tall power puncher.
Fighting in all red, minus the red cape, ‘Superman’ came out throwing bombs and landed with laser-like precision as the crowd erupted following the first knockdown, compliments of flush right hand to the chin…..
PM Mitchell wants new action on Governance Report
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, has urged CARICOM to re-visit the recommendations of the dormant Governance Report, and has also called on leaders to abandon “entrenched polarised positions”, in order to rescue West Indies cricket from its current crisis.
World Cup without Windies unthinkable: Lara
MELBOURNE, Australia, CMC – Batting legend Brian Lara believes two-time former ICC World Cup champions West Indies have “no choice” but to qualify for the showpiece in England next year.
Seven-member TT team off to CAC Qualifiers, LATTU c/ships
A seven-member team will depart Guyana today to participate in the Central America and Caribbean Games Qualifying tournament and the Latin American Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba.
Some 153 graded at Sunday’s ASK-G competition
A total of 153 karate students were graded when the Association of Shotokan Karate Guyana (ASK-G) gathered at the Young Men’s Christian Association Hall (YMCA) Sunday.
Green reelected GRFU head for fifth term
After being elected to his fifth consecutive term at the helm of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), President Peter Green stated on Sunday that high on the agenda is to erase the $5M deficit the union faces.