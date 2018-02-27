Some 153 graded at Sunday’s ASK-G competition

A total of 153 karate students were graded when the Association of Shotokan Karate Guyana (ASK-G) gathered at the Young Men’s Christian Association Hall (YMCA) Sunday.

Despite early morning showers and an unfortunate incident before the students took their examinations, a full house was before the Masters including Head of Institute of Karate Daigaku (IKD) 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai along with 8th Dan Shihan Maureen Woon-A-Tai, Vice Chairman of IKD and 7th Dan Shidan Bernice Hughes.

Dan Diplomas were presented to five of the eight successful students at the November 2017 exams while Shian Amir Khouri and Shian Jeffrey Wong were presented with their Masters Dan Diploma after a successful 7th Dan exam also last November…..