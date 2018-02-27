Some 153 graded at Sunday’s ASK-G competition

A total of 153 karate students were graded when the Association of Shotokan Karate Guyana (ASK-G) gathered at the Young Men’s Christian Association Hall (YMCA) Sunday.
Despite early morning showers and an unfortunate incident before the students took their examinations, a full house was before the Masters including Head of Institute of Karate Daigaku (IKD) 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai along with 8th Dan Shihan Maureen Woon-A-Tai, Vice Chairman of IKD and 7th Dan Shidan Bernice Hughes.
Dan Diplomas were presented to five of the eight successful students at the November 2017 exams while Shian Amir Khouri and Shian Jeffrey Wong were presented with their Masters Dan Diploma after a successful 7th Dan exam also last November…..
PM Mitchell wants new action on Governance Report
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, has urged CARICOM to re-visit the recommendations of the dormant Governance Report, and has also called on leaders to abandon “entrenched polarised positions”, in order to rescue West Indies cricket from its current crisis.
World Cup without Windies unthinkable: Lara
MELBOURNE, Australia, CMC – Batting legend Brian Lara believes two-time former ICC World Cup champions West Indies have “no choice” but to qualify for the showpiece in England next year.
Lewis speeds to first round TKO of Ferrari
Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis smashed his way through an overmatched Nathan Ferrari via a first round TKO on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium in the headline bout of the Patrick Forde Memorial Open.
Seven-member TT team off to CAC Qualifiers, LATTU c/ships
A seven-member team will depart Guyana today to participate in the Central America and Caribbean Games Qualifying tournament and the Latin American Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba.
Green reelected GRFU head for fifth term
After being elected to his fifth consecutive term at the helm of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), President Peter Green stated on Sunday that high on the agenda is to erase the $5M deficit the union faces.