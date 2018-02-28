Committee to investigate complaints against referees department head

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde says that an independent committee will be established to investigate the accusations levelled by 17 referees against the Head of the GFF’s Referees Department.

Forde says the committee will comprise individuals outside the realm of local football which will ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

“The matter is being addressed, it might not be at the level of expedience for some, but we place emphasis on thoroughness than expedience.”….