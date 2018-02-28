Hat-tricks highlight Frank Watson Memorial B/ce tourney

Orealla Falcons, Corriverton Links, Cougars FC and Monedderlust FC all won their matches when when the Berbice leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football tournament commenced on Sunday at the Esplanade Ground, New Amsterdam (NA).

Orealla Falcons flew past East Bank Gunners 9-0 with hat-tricks from Shano Edwards (eighth, 12th, and 34th minute) and Brett Sarius (39th, 44th and 45th minute).

Daniel Alexander chipped in with a brace in the 22nd and 30th minute while Carlton Hamilton added a goal in the 57th minute…..