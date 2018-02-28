Hat-tricks highlight Frank Watson Memorial B/ce tourney

Orealla Falcons, Corriverton Links, Cougars FC and Monedderlust FC all won their matches when when the Berbice leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football tournament commenced on Sunday at the Esplanade Ground, New Amsterdam (NA).
Orealla Falcons flew past East Bank Gunners 9-0 with hat-tricks from Shano Edwards (eighth, 12th, and 34th minute) and Brett Sarius (39th, 44th and 45th minute).
Daniel Alexander chipped in with a brace in the 22nd and 30th minute while Carlton Hamilton added a goal in the 57th minute…..
Sarwan batting for Foster
Former West Indies skipper Ramnaresh Sarwan has thrown his support behind recently elected Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster but has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the Guyana Cricket Board as long as Anand Sanasie remains part of the administration.
Zadran hat-trick condemns Windies to shock defeat in warm-up
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Fast bowler Dawlat Zadran grabbed a hat-trick to send favourites West Indies to a stunning 29-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis, in their opening warm-up match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.
Woon-A-Tai Cup set for Sunday
In celebration of over 50 years teaching Karate to the Guyanese population, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai will host the Woon-A-Tai Cup this Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
`Gymnasium upgrade 80% complete’ -Jones
Director of Sport (DoS) Christopher Jones says that upgrades to the National Gymnasium and the California Square tarmacs were about 80 percent completed.
Rampersaud reaping the fruits of hard work
Berbice Under – 15 off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud in his maiden Inter-County tournament looks like a decent off-spin prospect in the making.