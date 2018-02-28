Woon-A-Tai Cup set for Sunday

In celebration of over 50 years teaching Karate to the Guyanese population, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai will host the Woon-A-Tai Cup this Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Impressed with the excellent turn out the sport had gathered over the years the veteran fighter has decided to continue his stellar work in the sport.

However, it was not a sport when he started…..