Allicock, Lewis off to training camp in Mexico

Two of Guyana’s brightest amateur boxing prospects, Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis departed yesterday for a one-week training camp in Mexico City, Mexico which will be followed by their participation in the CAC Qualifiers in Tijuana from March 10-18th.

The duo’s sojourn was made possible through the Guyana Olympic Associa-tion (GOA) and its Presi-dent, K Juman-Yassin.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday by President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle…..