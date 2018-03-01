Allicock, Lewis off to training camp in Mexico

Two of Guyana’s brightest amateur boxing prospects, Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis departed yesterday for a one-week training camp in Mexico City, Mexico which will be followed by their participation in the CAC Qualifiers in Tijuana from March 10-18th.
The duo’s sojourn was made possible through the Guyana Olympic Associa-tion (GOA) and its Presi-dent, K Juman-Yassin.
These and other details were disclosed yesterday by President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle…..
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes West Indies are a marked team at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers which bowl off this weekend.
Four Guyana Jaguars players have been selected for the West Indies ‘A’ One Day side to face the touring England Lions in the ODI leg of the Lions tour of the Caribbean.
Enmore Community Center Cricket Club (ECCCC) completed their first tour of Trinidad and Tobago recently five years since the club’s revival, walking away with two wins in four matches.
With the first leg of the inaugural Triple Crown Series set for Sunday, an exciting time for horse racing ahead.
The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) will bounce off its season March 5 with the first and second division knockout tournaments at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.