Triple Crown Series set to commence Sunday

With the first leg of the inaugural Triple Crown Series set for Sunday, an exciting time for horse racing ahead.

In three days, at the Rising Sun Turf Club, in excess of 70 thoroughbreds will begin their journey in the historic series which includes meets on April 1 at Port Mourant and April 29 back at Rising Sun. The three, ground breaking contests will be among the most prestigious events both in horse racing and local sports as a whole, with a combined purse of $20 million.

Winning the Triple Crown is a rare feat in the more developed horse racing world as only 12 horses have ever taken all three legs in the same year since the Kentucky Derby was inaugurated in 1875. A local steed will be in rarified air if it manages to pull off the herculean task…..