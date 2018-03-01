Triple Crown Series set to commence Sunday

With the first leg of the inaugural Triple Crown Series set for Sunday, an exciting time for horse racing ahead.
In three days, at the Rising Sun Turf Club, in excess of 70 thoroughbreds will begin their journey in the historic series which includes meets on April 1 at Port Mourant and April 29 back at Rising Sun. The three, ground breaking contests will be among the most prestigious events both in horse racing and local sports as a whole, with a combined purse of $20 million.
Winning the Triple Crown is a rare feat in the more developed horse racing world as only 12 horses have ever taken all three legs in the same year since the Kentucky Derby was inaugurated in 1875. A local steed will be in rarified air if it manages to pull off the herculean task…..
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes West Indies are a marked team at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers which bowl off this weekend.
Four Guyana Jaguars players have been selected for the West Indies ‘A’ One Day side to face the touring England Lions in the ODI leg of the Lions tour of the Caribbean.
Enmore Community Center Cricket Club (ECCCC) completed their first tour of Trinidad and Tobago recently five years since the club’s revival, walking away with two wins in four matches.
Two of Guyana’s brightest amateur boxing prospects, Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis departed yesterday for a one-week training camp in Mexico City, Mexico which will be followed by their participation in the CAC Qualifiers in Tijuana from March 10-18th.
The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) will bounce off its season March 5 with the first and second division knockout tournaments at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.