Guyana’s youngest table tennis stars

The conclusion of most sporting events usually ends with the celebration of its marquee players while little is said of the juniors, the ones who set the tone and will perhaps one day earn the rights to inflated attention.

It is on that premise that this edition of Stabroek Sport will move to present player profiles of two Under – Nine table tennis racket wielders who served their way to individual titles at the conclusion of the Banks Malta Supreme tournament, on Saturday and in the process captured the attention of most of the attendees.

Seven-year-old Jasmine Billingy who captured both the Girls Under-Nine and Under-11 titles, is one of the most exciting prospects in her age group. She looks pretty calm under pressure and more importantly, she enjoys wielding her racket…..