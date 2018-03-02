Lowe, Cummings dominate on opening day

Guyana’s table tennis delegation participating in the qualifiers for the forthcoming Central America and Caribbean Games made an impressive start on Wednesday, the opening day in Havana, Cuba.

Trenace Lowe was the highlight of the opening day as she recorded two critical wins over Mabelyn Enriquez and Andrea Montufar, as Guyana got past Guatemala 3-2.

The contest against Enriquez presented a stern test for Lowe after she won the first two sets 14-12, 11 – 6, only to drop the next two 9-11, 7-11. However, she held her nerve to take the final set and the match 11-9, and carried the momentum into her second contest to trounce Montufar in straight sets, 11-5, 11-5, 11 -5…..