Chase Academy, Annandale Secondary to clash in Milo replay fixture

The sixth Milo Secondary School Football Championships will continue today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with three group matches.

At 12:00hrs, three-time defending champions Chase Academy will lock horns with Annandale Secondary, in a match that was forced to be replayed.

A power failure at the venue on February 20th occurred at the halftime interval with Chase Academy firmly in control leading 3-0, following goals from Jeremy Garrett, Stephon Reynolds and Nicholas McArthur. Meanwhile, the Bishops’ High will oppose School of the Nations from 13:30hrs. In the final clash, St. Rose’s High will engage Sir Leon Lessons at 15:00hrs.

The event continues tomorrow at the same venue with another three matches. Uitvlugt will faceoff with Cummings Lodge in the opening clash at 12:00hrs.

The second contest will pit Christianburg/Wismar against Ann’s Grove from 13:30hrs, while Morgan Learning Centre tackles Pure Masters at 15:00hrs in the final matchup.The tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organization and sponsored by Beepats under the Nestle Brand.