Chase Academy, Annandale Secondary to clash in Milo replay fixture

The sixth Milo Secondary School Football Championships will continue today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with three group matches.
At 12:00hrs, three-time defending champions Chase Academy will lock horns with Annandale Secondary, in a match that was forced to be replayed.
A power failure at the venue on February 20th occurred at the halftime interval with Chase Academy firmly in control leading 3-0, following goals from Jeremy Garrett, Stephon Reynolds and Nicholas McArthur. Meanwhile, the Bishops’ High will oppose School of the Nations from 13:30hrs. In the final clash, St. Rose’s High will engage Sir Leon Lessons at 15:00hrs.
The event continues tomorrow at the same venue with another three matches. Uitvlugt will faceoff with Cummings Lodge in the opening clash at 12:00hrs.
The second contest will pit Christianburg/Wismar against Ann’s Grove from 13:30hrs, while Morgan Learning Centre tackles Pure Masters at 15:00hrs in the final matchup.The tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organization and sponsored by Beepats under the Nestle Brand.
Women TT team snatches bronze
CAC qualifiers… President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe said yesterday that he was pleased with Guyana’s showing at the Central America and Caribbean qualifying tournament currently underway in Havana, Cuba.
DCC hosts Police, Everest battles MSC in first day action
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will take on Police in the first-division match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two day competition today at the DCC ground, Queenstown from 9:30 hours.
Rarefied air!
By Charwayne Walker The first Barbados-born player that represented the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls was Cyril Rutherford `Snuffy’ Browne.
CARIFTA Games final qualifiers on this weekend
Under 17 and under 20 athletes hoping to secure spots on the national team to the 47th Flow CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend, will have a final chance to make the qualifying standards today and tomorrow when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) stages its last qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Singh returned as president of Everest CC
Rajesh Singh was reelected president of the Everest Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.