DCC hosts Police, Everest battles MSC in first day action 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will take on Police in the first-division match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two day competition today at the DCC ground, Queenstown from 9:30 hours.
DCC will have at their disposal a number of high profile first-class players in skipper Christopher Barnwell, Trevon `Bugsy’ Griffith and Sherfane Rutherford while West Indies under – 19 trio Ashmead Nedd, Raymon Perez and Joshua Persaud will also suit up for the Queenstown club…..
Women TT team snatches bronze
CAC qualifiers… President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe said yesterday that he was pleased with Guyana’s showing at the Central America and Caribbean qualifying tournament currently underway in Havana, Cuba.
Rarefied air!
By Charwayne Walker The first Barbados-born player that represented the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls was Cyril Rutherford `Snuffy’ Browne.
CARIFTA Games final qualifiers on this weekend
Under 17 and under 20 athletes hoping to secure spots on the national team to the 47th Flow CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend, will have a final chance to make the qualifying standards today and tomorrow when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) stages its last qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Singh returned as president of Everest CC
Rajesh Singh was reelected president of the Everest Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.
Kissoon’s million dollar shootout golf tourney today
The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will come alive today with the staging of the Kissoon’s million-dollar shootout golf tournament sponsored by the furniture giants of Industrial Site Ruimveldt.