Rutherford keen to use CPL experience to improve ability

At age 19, all-rounder, Sherfane Rutherford, is quickly rising amongst the ranks.

His rapid progression has seen him making his first-class and list ‘A’ debuts in seasons apart and he was just named in the Guyana Amazon Warriors 18 – man squad for the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Asked by Stabroek Sport to comment on his recent selection, Rutherford indicated that while he is animated about his selection, he is aware of added incentives to further develop his game through interactions with some of the international players…..