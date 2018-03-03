Singh returned as president of Everest CC

Rajesh Singh was reelected president of the Everest Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.

Like Singh, a number of high positioned individuals were also re-elected to serve on the executive of the non-profit organization including Johnny Azeez and Saheed Mohammed who were both returned unopposed as senior and Junior Vice President respectively.

Former Minister and Member of Parliament, Manzoor Nadir was unsuccessful in his bid for the postof Secretary receiving a mere four votes to Satyendra Khemraj’s 12…..