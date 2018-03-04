Buxton United defeat traditional foe Victoria

Buxton United dismissed arch-enemy Victoria 4-1, when the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League, continued yesterday in several associations.
Staged at the Golden Grove ground in the East Coast Demerara zone, Buxton United emerged victorious led by goals from Colin Henriques, Antwoine Sullivan, Anyika Headley and Makhya Jarvis in the 12th, 24th, 69th and 74th minute apiece.
An own goal in the 25th minute was the only success for the losing side. Continuing in the same division, Golden Stars and Buxton Stars battled to a 1-1 result…..
Wong, Nicholas to clash in Titans TT semis
A highly competitive Boys Under-18 semifinal between Miguel Wong and Jamal Nicholas is expected to heat up the Queen’s College Auditorium today after both players had quarterfinals triumphs in the Titans Scotia Bank Table Tennis tournament yesterday.
Defending Champions Chase Academy seal knockout berth, beat Annandale 4-0
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy pounded Annandale 4-0 to earn their berth to the knockout round when the Sixth Milo Schools Football Championship resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Final opportunity for World Cup dreamers
ICC Media: In what is undoubtedly the most important men’s tournament of 2018, 10 leading and proud cricket nations will go head to head in a cut-throat ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 to fight it out for the remaining two places at the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over tournament – the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – which will be staged in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
Morkel cuts through tail
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia were reduced to 213 for nine in their second innings after a fiery spell of fast bowling by South Africa’s Morne Morkel but the tourists lead by 402 runs after bad light ended play early on day three of the first test on Saturday.
Transport in strong position vs Everest
Noble House Seafood Second Division Transport Sports Club finished day one of the Noble House Seafood Second Division 2-day cricket tournament on 139 without loss, trailing Everest by just 61 runs.