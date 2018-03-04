Final opportunity for World Cup dreamers

ICC Media: In what is undoubtedly the most important men’s tournament of 2018, 10 leading and proud cricket nations will go head to head in a cut-throat ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 to fight it out for the remaining two places at the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over tournament – the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – which will be staged in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
Two-time former world champions Windies are top-seeded in the tournament, which will be played across four venues in Bulawayo and Harare from 4-25 March. The Windies, who were clearly far from their best in the two warm-up matches when they lost to Afghanistan and barely won against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will open their campaign on Tuesday, 6 March, against the UAE at the Old Hararians.
Alongside the Windies and the UAE in Group A are Ireland, the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea (PNG). On the opening day on Sunday, fourth-seeded Ireland will square-off against the Netherlands at the Old Hararians, while PNG will take on the UAE at the Harare Sports Club…..
Wong, Nicholas to clash in Titans TT semis
A highly competitive Boys Under-18 semifinal between Miguel Wong and Jamal Nicholas is expected to heat up the Queen’s College Auditorium today after both players had quarterfinals triumphs in the Titans Scotia Bank Table Tennis tournament yesterday.
Defending Champions Chase Academy seal knockout berth, beat Annandale 4-0
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy pounded Annandale 4-0 to earn their berth to the knockout round when the Sixth Milo Schools Football Championship resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Morkel cuts through tail
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia were reduced to 213 for nine in their second innings after a fiery spell of fast bowling by South Africa’s Morne Morkel but the tourists lead by 402 runs after bad light ended play early on day three of the first test on Saturday.
Buxton United defeat traditional foe Victoria
Buxton United dismissed arch-enemy Victoria 4-1, when the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League, continued yesterday in several associations.
Transport in strong position vs Everest
Noble House Seafood Second Division Transport Sports Club finished day one of the Noble House Seafood Second Division 2-day cricket tournament on 139 without loss, trailing Everest by just 61 runs.