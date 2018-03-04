Persaud’s maiden First Division ton rescues DCC

Police ended day one of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two-day First Division competition in a precarious position at 44-4, still trailing the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) by 217 at stumps at DCC, yesterday.

The day, however, belonged to West Indies under – 19 wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Persaud, who blasted his maiden first division century to rescue his side from being bundled out cheaply.

It was historic that his first match for the Queenstown Club saw him hammering nine fours and 15 sixes in his unbeaten knock of 150, which propelled his side to 261-7, declared. ….