Persaud’s maiden First Division ton rescues DCC

Police ended day one of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two-day First Division competition in a precarious position at 44-4, still trailing the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) by 217 at stumps at DCC, yesterday.
The day, however, belonged to West Indies under – 19 wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Persaud, who blasted his maiden first division century to rescue his side from being bundled out cheaply.
It was historic that his first match for the Queenstown Club saw him hammering nine fours and 15 sixes in his unbeaten knock of 150, which propelled his side to 261-7, declared. ….
Wong, Nicholas to clash in Titans TT semis
A highly competitive Boys Under-18 semifinal between Miguel Wong and Jamal Nicholas is expected to heat up the Queen’s College Auditorium today after both players had quarterfinals triumphs in the Titans Scotia Bank Table Tennis tournament yesterday.
Defending Champions Chase Academy seal knockout berth, beat Annandale 4-0
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy pounded Annandale 4-0 to earn their berth to the knockout round when the Sixth Milo Schools Football Championship resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Final opportunity for World Cup dreamers
ICC Media: In what is undoubtedly the most important men’s tournament of 2018, 10 leading and proud cricket nations will go head to head in a cut-throat ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 to fight it out for the remaining two places at the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over tournament – the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – which will be staged in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
Morkel cuts through tail
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia were reduced to 213 for nine in their second innings after a fiery spell of fast bowling by South Africa’s Morne Morkel but the tourists lead by 402 runs after bad light ended play early on day three of the first test on Saturday.
Buxton United defeat traditional foe Victoria
Buxton United dismissed arch-enemy Victoria 4-1, when the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League, continued yesterday in several associations.