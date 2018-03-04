Wong, Nicholas to clash in Titans TT semis 

A highly competitive Boys Under-18 semifinal between Miguel Wong and Jamal Nicholas is expected to heat up the Queen’s College Auditorium today after both players had quarterfinals triumphs in the Titans Scotia Bank Table Tennis tournament yesterday.

Both players had contrasting wins, with Wong, the number one seeded player, making light work of Terence Rausch 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Nicholas on the other was pushed to the limit by 13-year-old Isiah Layne in an enthralling exchange of slams…..