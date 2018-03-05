Lambert nets hat trick to lead Friendship’s rout of Agricola

Friendship, Swan FC and Grove Hi-Tech all won their matches when the East Bank Demerara zone of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued yesterday at the Timehri ground.

Friendship downed Agricola 4-0. Ryan Lambert smashed in three goals in the fifth, 11th and 29th minute, while Brandon Narine netted in the 13th minute.

Similarly, Swan FC crushed Samatta Point/Kaneville 4-1. Joshua Joseph scored twice in the 22nd and 35th minute while Azeem Casilero and Kevin Daniels netted in the 12th and 24th minute each…..