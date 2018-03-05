Lambert nets hat trick to lead Friendship’s rout of Agricola

Friendship, Swan FC and Grove Hi-Tech all won their matches when the East Bank Demerara zone of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued yesterday at the Timehri ground.
Friendship downed Agricola 4-0. Ryan Lambert smashed in three goals in the fifth, 11th and 29th minute, while Brandon Narine netted in the 13th minute.
Similarly, Swan FC crushed Samatta Point/Kaneville 4-1. Joshua Joseph scored twice in the 22nd and 35th minute while Azeem Casilero and Kevin Daniels netted in the 12th and 24th minute each…..
Phillips, Archer miss CARIFTA Games qualifying times
The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.
Sankar spins DCC to first innings points
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.
Rain forces postponement of Triple Crown Series
Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.
Scotland defeat Afghanistan in opening day upset
Scotland 256 for 3 (Macleod 157*, Berrington 67, Mujeeb 2-47) beat Afghanistan 255 (Nabi 92, Najibullah 67, Wheal 3-36, Berrington 3-42) by seven wickets (Cricinfo) It only took one match to affirm the wide-open nature of the World Cup Qualifier.
Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships
Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.