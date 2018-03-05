Phillips, Archer miss CARIFTA Games qualifying times

The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.
Shot putter, Jermaine Simmons and long jumper Tremayne Browne joined the eight other hopefuls who gave themselves a chance at punching a ticket to the Bahamas where the 47th edition of the region’s premier Games will be staged during the Easter weekend.
Sprinter, Kenisha Phillips and middle distance athlete, Joanna Archer were some of the notable athletes who narrowly missed out on achieving the CARIFTA Qualifying standard set by the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG)…..
Sankar spins DCC to first innings points
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.
Rain forces postponement of Triple Crown Series
Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.
Scotland defeat Afghanistan in opening day upset
Scotland 256 for 3 (Macleod 157*, Berrington 67, Mujeeb 2-47) beat Afghanistan 255 (Nabi 92, Najibullah 67, Wheal 3-36, Berrington 3-42) by seven wickets (Cricinfo) It only took one match to affirm the wide-open nature of the World Cup Qualifier.
Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships
Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.
Swinging Starc moves Australia one wicket from victory
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia moved one wicket from victory in the first test against South Africa yesterday after Mitchell Starc’s swing bowling decimated the hosts’ lower order and dampened their hopes of an unlikely recovery.