Phillips, Archer miss CARIFTA Games qualifying times

The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.

Shot putter, Jermaine Simmons and long jumper Tremayne Browne joined the eight other hopefuls who gave themselves a chance at punching a ticket to the Bahamas where the 47th edition of the region’s premier Games will be staged during the Easter weekend.

Sprinter, Kenisha Phillips and middle distance athlete, Joanna Archer were some of the notable athletes who narrowly missed out on achieving the CARIFTA Qualifying standard set by the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG)…..